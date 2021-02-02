Charlton Athletic looked into a late deal for Fleetwood Town’s Josh Morris, according to journalist Richard Cawley on Twitter (see tweet below).

Charlton trying to do a deal for Fleetwood's Josh Morris. Had been an option for a while this window – along with Kirk. But the Cod Army need to get a replacement in if it is going to happen. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) February 1, 2021

The Addicks tried to strike a deal for the fellow League One midfielder but couldn’t get a move over the line.

Fleetwood wanted to bring in a replacement but didn’t manage to in the end.

Charlton allowed Jonny Williams to depart on a permanent basis for Cardiff City and let Marcus Maddison join League Two side Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

Morris was seen as someone to come in and fill the void left by their departures but a deal couldn’t be reached.

Lee Bowyer’s side ended up signing winger Diallang Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town, making him their second signing of deadline day after bringing in Matt Smith on loan from Arsenal.

Jaiyesimi also became the London club’s fifth signing of the winter, behind Ronnie Schwartz, Liam Millar, Jayden Stockley and Smith.

Morris would have been a useful signing for Charlton as he has proven himself in League One before. He has scored 21 goals in 133 games so far for Fleetwood.

However, his contract is up at the end of the season and the Addicks could pursue a move for him in the future if they are still interested then. He has previously played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United and Bradford City.

