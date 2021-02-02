Watford fans have been lamenting their ownership of late, with the familiar names coming under the spotlight after last night’s 2-1 loss at home to QPR in the Championship.

Watford would take the lead through a Troy Deeney penalty last night. But second-half goals form Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah gave the Rs an impressive away win.

For Xisco Munoz, it was his seventh league game in charge and only his second defeat. It was a poor one nevertheless, but despite that, fans continue to direct their anger at Gino Pozzo and Scott Duxbury.

Pozzo, the chairman of Watford and Duxbury the CEO/chairman have led two contested reigns. It’s the latter though who’s seemingly coming under the most amount of scrutiny from Watford fans.

Their club have just capped another poor transfer window and look set to drop out of the top-six before the end of the season, after their relegation from the Premier League last summer.

See what these Watford fans had to say after last night’s defeat:

Xisco is put of his depth but to his credit not as out of his depth as Scott Duxbury. We're a shambles!! — Micheál (@MichealMc5) February 1, 2021

Xisco Munoz looked ill tonight , before game he looked haunted,after he looked even worse, I will not blame him for tonight, the technical team run the show @WatfordFC ,too many bad decisions been made last 2 years for that the chairman should go Duxbury out ! — Rich💙 (@Richwfc2) February 1, 2021

Absolute tatters, the owners need to take a long look at themselves this evening. We’ve been crying out for a striker and a replacement for Capeou, yet they’ve just sat there for the whole month and done nothing. Scott duxbury has done NOTHING to help the cause either #watfordfc — Jake Ayres (@jakeayres1) February 1, 2021

I’ve totally lost faith in Gino and Duxbury and I’m rapidly falling out of love with Watford at the minute — michael (@wfcmichaeI) February 1, 2021

Xisco got alot wrong tonight but he's been chucked into a league he wasn't ready for with players he clearly doesn't want and with poor recruitment (again) to boot, it's a shambles. Rapidly losing faith in Gino, already lost faith in Duxbury — Ash (@WatfordAshhh) February 1, 2021

Please Xisco don’t take the blame for Gino and Duxbury 😔 — Ollie Stone (@Ostone72) February 1, 2021