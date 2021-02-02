Watford fans have been lamenting their ownership of late, with the familiar names coming under the spotlight after last night’s 2-1 loss at home to QPR in the Championship.

Watford would take the lead through a Troy Deeney penalty last night. But second-half goals form Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah gave the Rs an impressive away win.

For Xisco Munoz, it was his seventh league game in charge and only his second defeat. It was a poor one nevertheless, but despite that, fans continue to direct their anger at Gino Pozzo and Scott Duxbury.

Pozzo, the chairman of Watford and Duxbury the CEO/chairman have led two contested reigns. It’s the latter though who’s seemingly coming under the most amount of scrutiny from Watford fans.

Their club have just capped another poor transfer window and look set to drop out of the top-six before the end of the season, after their relegation from the Premier League last summer.

See what these Watford fans had to say after last night’s defeat: