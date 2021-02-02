Aberdeen sealed a deal to sign ex-Championship target Florian Kamberi on loan from St Gallen yesterday, as announced by their official club website.

The striker has returned to the Scottish Premiership on a deal until the end of the season.

Kamberi, who is 25 years old, only joined St Gallen last summer but is on the move again now. He was linked with Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Hull City in the last transfer window, as per the Scottish Sun, but decided to move to his native Switzerland.

Aberdeen have now lured him back to Scotland and completed a late deal to get him before the transfer window shut. He has failed to score in nine appearances so far this season for St Gallen.

He started his career with Grasshoppers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. They decided to loan him out to the German second tier with Karlsruher before his switch to Hibernian in January 2018.

Kamberi hit the ground running immediately at Easter Road, bagging nine goals in 14 matches, to earn a permanent move there a few months later.

He scored 21 goals in 70 games altogether for the Edinburgh outfit which earned him a loan move to Rangers for the second-half of last season.

Championship clubs were interested in him last summer as Hibs looked to sell but to no avail. He is now back in the Scottish Premiership at Aberdeen and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Good signing for Aberdeen?