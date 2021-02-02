Wycombe Wanderers won the race to sign highly-rated midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh yesterday, as announced by their official club website.

The youngster will spend the rest of the rest with the Championship side before potentially linking up with Rangers in the summer.

He is poised to signed a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish Premiership table toppers from Bournemouth.

Ofoborh, who is 21 years old, was linked with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Watford and Portsmouth on deadline day yesterday, as reported by Football Insider, but has ended up going back to Adams Park.

He has been allowed to leave Bournemouth and could join Rangers allow with teammate Jack Simpson.

Ofoborh has risen up through the youth ranks of the Cherries and has made five appearances in all competitions this season. However, Jason Tindall’s side gave him the green light to leave on loan yesterday which alerted the attention of quite a few Football League clubs.

Wycombe had him on loan last season and he helped them gain an unlikely promotion from League One. He started in their Play-Off final win over Oxford United at Wembley.



Gareth Ainsworth’s side have managed to see off interest from elsewhere to bring him in on loan and he will be looking to help them stay up in the second tier.

