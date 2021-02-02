Everton completed the initial loan signing of Josh King from Bournemouth last night, after a manic deadline day for the Norway man.

Yesterday, King had become subject of a three horse race between Everton, Fulham and Southampton. Everton and Fulham would stay in it til the last and King was presented with a decision – from which he opted for Everton.

It brings to an end what’s been a hugely contested season for King. He missed out on a summer move to the Premier League with either Manchester United or West Ham, having had offers from abroad as well.

Having fallen down the pecking order under Jason Tindall, King leaves the club as a firm fan favourite. He netted 48 top flight goals for the club, including 16 in the 2016/17 season.

Now after making 12 Championship appearances without scoring, King has secured his Premier League return and will be gunning to get going at Goodison Park.

Plenty of Bournemouth fans reacted to his departure and wished him well on his journey. See what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

