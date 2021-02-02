Everton completed the initial loan signing of Josh King from Bournemouth last night, after a manic deadline day for the Norway man.

Yesterday, King had become subject of a three horse race between Everton, Fulham and Southampton. Everton and Fulham would stay in it til the last and King was presented with a decision – from which he opted for Everton.

It brings to an end what’s been a hugely contested season for King. He missed out on a summer move to the Premier League with either Manchester United or West Ham, having had offers from abroad as well.

Having fallen down the pecking order under Jason Tindall, King leaves the club as a firm fan favourite. He netted 48 top flight goals for the club, including 16 in the 2016/17 season.

Now after making 12 Championship appearances without scoring, King has secured his Premier League return and will be gunning to get going at Goodison Park.

Plenty of Bournemouth fans reacted to his departure and wished him well on his journey. See what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

Josh King was one of my favourite players in the Premier League era. The way he grew and grew under Eddie was phenomenal and had he been cemented as our main striker, I believe he'd have scored many more and probably already been sold for big money. Good luck to him!#afcb — Nick Case (@NickDCase) February 1, 2021

Gonna miss josh king,don’t care what others say #afcb — claire falconer (@clairefalconer3) February 1, 2021

Josh King was a fantastic signing for us. A £1 million fee for a player who ended up being our highest ever premier league scorer – possibly never to be bettered given our clubs history. Good to get a fee though and probably best to move on #afcb — Ed Wooldridge (@eWoold) February 1, 2021

It’s a shame won’t get to see Josh King play for us again while in the stands – one of my favourite players to watch on his day and was a great servant for us wish him well #afcb — Adam Dean (@Adam_Dean_) February 2, 2021

Sad to see Josh King leave before the end of the season… wish him all the best at Everton though! He’s always worked hard for the team even when he wanted to leave. One of the best players for us in the premier league! #afcb 🍒👑 — Juron (@Juron24) February 2, 2021

Josh King hasn’t been the same player since this time last year. Disappointed not to move then, he’s not been fully with us. But, what a player he has been over the years. Time to put all the annoyance and the past 12 months away and say thank you Kingy #AFCB — Alex Lawless (@ajhlawless) February 2, 2021

Replacing Josh King, who could arguably be the best player in the league, with a 34-year-old unprolific Shane Long is bad business. We’ve missed the boat to cash in so keep the better player for the promotion push. #afcb — Roots (@SamuelJRoots) February 1, 2021

@afcbournemouth #afcb just heard #joshking has failed medical but is having op today to remove the CHIP off his shoulder @Everton #EFC — steve Hall (@swagsteveagain) February 2, 2021

