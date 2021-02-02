Everton completed the loan acquisition of Josh King from Bournemouth last night, with the Norway man having opted for Everton over Fulham.

The 28-year-old has sealed his long-awaited return to the Premier League. Last summer, the likes of Manchester United and West Ham were interested, but Bournemouth would keep him on the South Coast.

Up the build-up to Christmas though, the Premier League suitors started to emerge for King – all of Aston Villa, Burnley, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham were linked at one point or another.

Yesterday though, it seemingly narrowed down to a three-horse race between Everton, Fulham and Southampton. Everton and Fulham would take it down to the wire and after King opted for Everton, Fulham brought in Josh Maja from Bordeaux.

Tweeting on why King made the decision to go to Everton, The Athletic’s David Ornstein cited Carlo Ancelotti as the driving force behind his decision.

🚨 Deciding factor in Josh King choosing to join Everton from Bournemouth was said to be Carlo Ancelotti. #EFC boss personally convinced 29yo he’s a firm part of their plans. It’s a six-month deal for a fee + most likely further add-on to #AFCB if signs permanently @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/khPXOHpGMV — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 1, 2021

Having featured 12 times in the Championship without scoring this season, King will be delighted that he’s playing back in the Premier League.

He’s shown in previous seasons that he’s a player with tremendous top flight ability but Bournemouth might feel slightly aggrieved that he’s opted for the initial loan move to Everton.

King’s Bournemouth contract expires in the summer and he’s more than likely going to leave the club for free this year, with a permanent move to Everton looking likely.

Whether or not Everton will have to pay any substantial transfer fee remains unseen, if not unlikely, and Bournemouth could well be ruing their decision.

Jason Tindall might already be wishing he took either Manchester United or West Ham up on their summer offers, which exceeded £20million.

King though has a great opportunity to reignite his Premier League career and help Everton into a European finish under Ancelotti this season.