Charlton Atheltic’s Marcus Maddison completed a surprise loan move to Bolton Wanderers yesterday. 

The attacking midfielder has joined the League Two side on a deal until the end of the season.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, has been allowed to leave the Addicks despite only joining them in October. He managed two goals in 10 games in all competitions for the London club.

He was released by Peterborough United at the end of last season having spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in the Championship at Hull City.

Charlton took a gamble on him by snapping him up on a free transfer but have now let him drop down to the fourth tier.

Maddison scored 62 goals in 249 games for Peterborough during his time at London Road so there is no reason why he can’t be a hit at Bolton.

Here is how some Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to his switch to Ian Evatt’s side-

