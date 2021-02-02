Charlton Atheltic’s Marcus Maddison completed a surprise loan move to Bolton Wanderers yesterday.

The attacking midfielder has joined the League Two side on a deal until the end of the season.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, has been allowed to leave the Addicks despite only joining them in October. He managed two goals in 10 games in all competitions for the London club.

He was released by Peterborough United at the end of last season having spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in the Championship at Hull City.

Charlton took a gamble on him by snapping him up on a free transfer but have now let him drop down to the fourth tier.

Maddison scored 62 goals in 249 games for Peterborough during his time at London Road so there is no reason why he can’t be a hit at Bolton.

Here is how some Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to his switch to Ian Evatt’s side-

Was never a big fan of Williams, don't think he impacted enough, but would never fault his effort and everyone said he was a great guy. Good luck to him. Maddison: good riddance.#cafc — Ben Hayes (@BenHayes77) February 1, 2021

Marcus Maddison was terrible for us and, from the effort he showed on the pitch, was never going to be anything but that. #cafc — Dom (@DominicLee17) February 1, 2021

Everyone knew it was going to be a gamble if you are trying to change his character. Too long in the tooth to do that. Lesson learned — CAFC Facts & Stats (@CafcFacts) February 1, 2021

Personally Maddison wouldn’t be a loss from what I’ve seen from him #cafc — Connor (@connordsticks) February 1, 2021

Thing I want to ask #cafc fans. IF Maddison is THAT good, why didn’t he leave to a L1 club or even better, a championship club??? 🤔🤔🤔 — Scott Tulloch (@TattooedAndBald) February 1, 2021

"Noo you cant get rid of maddison and williams they are creative geniuses!"

Literally 3 goals between them for half a season and no assists. And to watch them play what have they actually given us? #cafc — Michael (@natediazisking) February 1, 2021

Only disappointment for me is that it isn't permanent — Natalie Earwicker (@Natalie_Clark23) February 1, 2021

Good signing for Bolton?