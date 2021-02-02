Scott Twine remains a Swindon Town player until the end of the season at least with no club making a move for him before the deadline last night.

The youngster was linked with a move to the Championship last month, with Luton Town, Brentford, Reading, Bournemouth and QPR all mentioned, as per journalist Alan Nixon, but the Robins have managed to keep hold of him.

Twine, who is 21 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season so his long-term future at the County Ground continues to hang in the balance.

However, he can now focus on the rest of the campaign and try and help his side stay up in League One.

Twine spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two outfit Newport County and caught the eye for the Exiles. He chipped in with five goals and seven assists for Michael Flynn’s men which meant Swindon decided to recall him in early January.

He has risen up through the youth ranks of the Wiltshire club and has made 38 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with three goals.

Many Swindon fans will have been worried that he way on his way in the last transfer window when they saw the links to Luton, Brentford and Reading, but will be relieved to see the window slam shut.

Twine and the Robins are in action tonight against Wigan Athletic in what is a big game at the bottom of League One.

