Sheffield Wednesday endured a quiet deadline day yesterday, capping their January transfer window with just the two free signings.

Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson were the only two players to arrive at Hillsborough this month. It marks a disappointing window for Wednesday and fans were quick to jump on Dom Howson’s tweet last night.

The Examiner Live reporter took to Twitter to confirm that he ‘wasn’t expecting any late night activity’ from Sheffield Wednesday in the transfer market, sparking a debate between fans online.

Fans were expecting a bit more this month. Tony Pulis was seemingly promised money coming into this transfer window before his sacking, but since, it’s apparent that the club doesn’t have any money to spend on transfers.

Still in the relegation zone, Sheffield Wednesday are at serious risk of dropping out of the Championship this season. They remain four points form safety with a trip to Bournemouth tonight.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Howson’s update last night:

No manager, no striker signed, no left back, no contract agreed for shaw. What an absolute shambles of a football club — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) February 1, 2021

Pulis knew this was coming. — Dan (@DanWalkerDJ) February 1, 2021

Chansiri. Completely ruined our football club. — stephen varns (@stevie1953) February 1, 2021

2 managers have said it’s the Biggest transfer in years and what do we do ?? Bring in an ex payer who we only released 6 months ago and 1 other player . We all knew they were no money — CHANSIRI OUT (@steelcityowl91) February 1, 2021

So just to clarify the signing of two free agents, one that we actually had 6 months ago, is enough to turn this sinking ship round. He genuinely believes this squad should be in the play offs. I’m going skint over loss of interest, could be both. Forest Green away here we come — OneGoalShort (@GoalShort) February 1, 2021

Pathetic. That football club is absolutely tragic. — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) February 1, 2021