Sheffield Wednesday endured a quiet deadline day yesterday, capping their January transfer window with just the two free signings.

Andre Green and Sam Hutchinson were the only two players to arrive at Hillsborough this month. It marks a disappointing window for Wednesday and fans were quick to jump on Dom Howson’s tweet last night.

The Examiner Live reporter took to Twitter to confirm that he ‘wasn’t expecting any late night activity’ from Sheffield Wednesday in the transfer market, sparking a debate between fans online.

READ: ‘Pulled off a late one’ – Nixon suggests Derby County youngster in on the move

Fans were expecting a bit more this month. Tony Pulis was seemingly promised money coming into this transfer window before his sacking, but since, it’s apparent that the club doesn’t have any money to spend on transfers.

Still in the relegation zone, Sheffield Wednesday are at serious risk of dropping out of the Championship this season. They remain four points form safety with a trip to Bournemouth tonight.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans reacted to Howson’s update last night: