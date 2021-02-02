MK Dons saw off a lot of competition to sign Will Grigg from Sunderland, as announced by their official club website.

The Dons have brought the striker back to Stadium MK on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, had plenty of options in League One with the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic keen on a move for him before the end of the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter.

However, it is MK Dons who have won the race to land him and they have brought him back. He spent the 2014/15 season with them and scored 22 goals in all competitions.

Sunderland allowed Grigg to move on for the rest of the campaign after they landed Ross County striker Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats forked out a fee of £4 million to lure the Northern Ireland international to the Stadium of Light in 2019 but his move to the North East hasn’t worked out.

He has manage just eight goals in 58 appearances for Sunderland and will be looking to prove a point now on loan at MK Dons.

Grigg has proven he can score goals at this level before and has helped Wigan Athletic gain promotion to the Championship twice in the past.

He is an impressive signing by Russell Martin’s side and will be eager to hit the ground running.

Good signing for MK Dons?