QPR won 2-1 away at Watford in the Championship last night, with Lee Wallace playing all 90-minutes in what could’ve been his last game for the club.

West London Sport’s David McIntyre tweeted before the game to say that last night’s win at Watford could well be Wallace’s last for the club.

Wouldn't be massively surprised if this turns out to be Wallace's final game for QPR. — David McIntyre (@davidmcintyre76) February 1, 2021

The Scot is out-of-contract at the end of the season. It was likely that QPR were trying to bring in a left-back in the final hours of the transfer window but instead, they managed to bring in midfielder Sam Field on loan from West Brom.

Whether Mark Warburton still plans on offloading Wallace prematurely – he’s rumoured to be one of the highest-paid players at the club – remains unclear after QPR didn’t actually sign a left-back yesterday.

Wallace though has been a hugely contested player since joining QPR on a free transfer from Rangers last season. He made 11 Championship appearances last season and has 10 to his name this time round, coming back into the side last night after nearly two months out injured.

In fairness, Wallace played well. It was one of his better performance this season for sure, with goals from Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah securing an impressive away win against top-six contenders Watford.

The win is QPR’s third in their last four outings and it boosts them up into 17th-place of the Championship table – the Rs now have a seven point gap to 22nd-place Rotherham United.

Their season is turning around and Warburton deserves a huge amount of credit. But he continues to have a problematic left-back position and what the immediate future holds for Wallace is a mystery.