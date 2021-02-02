Ipswich Town rejected enquiries for Jon Nolan yesterday, as per a report by Football Insider.

The likes of Wigan Athletic, Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Rotherham United were all interested in signing him on deadline day.

However, he has been a regular for Ipswich this season and they had no interest in letting him leave before the transfer deadline.

Nolan, who is 28 years old, has made 17 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions this season and has chipped in with five goals.

Read: Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town were linked with late move for Ipswich Town man

The midfielder joined the East Anglian side in 2018 and they were relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club.

However, he is a decent player at level third level and offloading him to a league rival may not have been a shrewd move.

Nolan started his career at Everton as a youngster but dropped down the leagues and joined Stockport County in 2011. He then spent two years with the Hatters before moving on to Lincoln City.

Read: Crewe Alex boss comments on Charlton Athletic links to winger

The ex-England C international has since had spells in the Football League at Lincoln City, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town before rocking up at Ipswich three years ago.

He may well have been on the move again yesterday in a late switch away from Portman Road but Paul Lambert’s side wanted to keep him.

Happy Nolan stayed, Ipswich fans?