Preston North End sealed a deadline day move to sign Liam Lindsay on loan from Stoke City, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has joined Alex Neil’s side until the end of the season and fills the void left by Ben Davies’ surprise departure to Liverpool.

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, was wanted by League One duo Charlton Athletic and Swindon Town, as per the Sun on Sunday (31.01.21, pg 57), but he has ended up staying in the Championship.

Stoke have allowed him to leave the Bet365 Stadium to get more game time having seen his opportunities under Michael O’Neill dry up.

Lindsay joined the Potters in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire.

He had previously been at Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from the third tier under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.

The Scot started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

Charlton and Swindon were interested in luring him back down to the League One yesterday but as ever when a Championship club comes in for a player their head is often turned.

Lindsay will be looking to prove a point for Preston and show Stoke what he can do at that level.



Good signing for Preston?