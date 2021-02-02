Derby County completed a late transfer spree on deadline day by bringing five players in on loan until the end of the season.

After securing the services of Teden Mengi from Manchester United earlier in the day, the Rams completed late moves for Stoke City’s Lee Gregory, George Edmundson from Rangers, Everton’s Beni Baningime and Patrick Roberts from Manchester City.

Meanwhile, George Evans and Morgan Whittaker departed on permanent deals for Championship rivals Millwall and Swansea City respectively, while Jahmal Hector-Ingram has been sent out on loan to League Two side Stevenage.

Striker Gregory has scored 84 goals in seven seasons as an EFL player, mostly for Millwall before his 2019 move to the Potters, and the 32-year-old is looking forward to more game time in the second half of the season.

“I am buzzing about the chance to play games again,” he told RamsTV. “The fans can expect hard work, a team player and hopefully someone that scores goals. I just give everything I can for the lads on the pitch. That is what I am going to do.”

Gregory’s signature was followed by that of Rangers defender Edmundson, a former Oldham Athletic player who has featured in Europe for the current Scottish Premiership champions.

“I am really pleased to be here and I am just glad we could get the deal done,” the 23-year-old told RamsTV. “Normally with loan moves, certain players just look to get game time, but I am not treating it like that.

“I am here to play and show what I can do, not just get minutes. I obviously want to improve, but I am here to play good football and show what I can do.”

The signings of both Gregory and Edmundson were anticipated throughout deadline day, with manager Wayne Rooney speaking earlier in the day about the duo as the moves edged closer.

“They are two good players, players who I like but more importantly they are very good characters as well,” said Rooney. “I want the team to play with character.”

The Rams went on to add two further names to their squad in the evening, with two more loan signings from Premier League giants to join the addition of Mengi.

Like Mengi, 22-year-old Baningime comes from one of Rooney’s former clubs in Everton, and the central midfielder has played 12 times for the Toffees, all in 2017-18 when a team-mate of his new boss.

The Democratic Republic of Congo-born player has only had one previous loan spell, making a single appearance at Wigan Athletic two years ago, but will hope for more opportunities with the Rams.

Their final signing is no stranger to a loan move, with Derby becoming the fifth club to take attacking midfielder Patrick Roberts from Manchester City.

The former Fulham man was recalled from his loan at Middlesbrough, where he only 10 times in the first half of the season, to link up with the Rams, who now join Celtic, Girona and Norwich City on the 23-year-old’s list of clubs.

Meanwhile, anticipated moves for fringe players Evans and Whittaker were completed on deadline day, with Evans, 26, leaving for Millwall after two-and-a-half years at the club, while 20-year-old Whittaker has departed for Swansea having started just once in the league this season.

And striker Hector-Ingram, who has made seven appearances off the Derby bench this season, will spend the rest of the campaign at League Two strugglers Stevenage.