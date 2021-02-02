Preston North End have confirmed the signing of Everton’s sought-after starlet Anthony Gordon on their official club website.

The Toffees held hopes of sending the teenager out on loan for the second half of the season and the Premier League side got their wish.

Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth were among the sides said keen on Gordon. However, late on deadline day, it was confirmed the Everton starlet had joined one of their Championship rivals.

Preston North End were the club to secure a deal for the 19-year-old winger. Gordon was one of three deadline day arrivals at Deepdale. Liverpool starlet Sepp van den Berg and Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay also linked up with the Lilywhites on loan.

While van den Berg and Lindsay will hope to sure things up at the back, Gordon will be looking to cause havoc for Championship defenders.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the loan man expressed his delight at the move. The winger said he hopes to make an impact with his new club and help fire them to the top six. He said:

“I’m, so excited. Preston is a massive club; I’m delighted to be here. I know it was last minute, but I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve heard a lot about the club. I’ve been told all about the family feel of this club and that was a massive part of why I chose to come here. I think that’s my main reason for being here, I really want to start games and be involved in men’s football consistently.

“I think this is the perfect place for me at this moment with this manager, this team, and hopefully we can get to the play-offs.”

Gordon is highly-rated at Everton and will be looking to show his ability with Preston. He has secured a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team picture, chipping in with five assists in 20 senior appearances.

Now, the Lilywhites’ new boy will be looking to show Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth what they missed out on.

Is this a good move for Gordon?