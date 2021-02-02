West Brom have confirmed the departure of defender Cedric Kipre on their official club website, with the 24-year-old joining Belgian side SC Charleroi.

Over the course of the January transfer window, Cedric Kipre was heavily linked with a move away from West Brom.

The out of favour Baggies defender attracted significant Championship interest having struggled to make an impact at The Hawthorns. Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End were both credited with interest in Kipre over the course of the month.

However, the West Brom man ended up securing a surprise loan move to Europe.

Belgian outfit SC Charleroi managed to strike a deal with Sam Allardyce’s side over a deal for Kipre. The former Wigan Athletic man will now spend the rest of the campaign in the Jupiler Pro League, despite heavy Championship interest.

Blackburn ended up pursuing other targets, following up a loan deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite with another temporary deal, this time for highly-rated Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

As for Preston, they enjoyed a busy end to the window. Star defender Ben Davies secured a high profile move to Liverpool and two centre-backs came in at Deepdale. Anfield starlet Sepp van den Berg joined on loan for the rest of season, as did Stoke City ace Liam Lindsay.

Despite Kipre moving elsewhere, both Rovers and the Lilywhites managed to bolster their defensive options. The pair will be hoping their signings can settle and help them to a successful remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

