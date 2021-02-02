Luton Town have confirmed the signing of Walsall striker and Huddersfield Town target Elijah Adebayo on their official club website.

Elijah Adebayo was heavily linked with a move to the Championship over the course of the transfer window.

Huddersfield Town were keen on a deal for the 23-year-old, reportedly seeing a six-figure offer turned down for the Walsall star. However, Deadline Day flew by and with the day coming to a close, it seemed the former Fulham man was set to stay at Bescot Stadium.

However, the Terriers’ Championship rivals swooped in with a deadline-beating deal. Luton Town confirmed the arrival of Adebayo on a permanent deal late on Monday night, adding him to Nathan Jones’ attacking ranks.

The Hatters have brought Adebayo in for an undisclosed fee, much to the delight of manager Jones. Upon the announcement of the deal, the Welshman discussed what the striker will bring to the club, saying:

“We are delighted to get Elijah on board. He is someone who was coveted by a lot of clubs because he’s one that has massive, massive potential.

“He’s a big physical presence, something that we haven’t got. He’s someone that we’ve been watching for a while.

“For us to get him shows that once again that we are not just content with signing players for now, but we are looking towards the future and he’s one that will develop here and hopefully become a top player for us.”

Adebayo had enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign to date with Walsall. The striker netted 10 goals in 28 appearances, also laying on two assists. Now, he will be looking to kick on and fulfil his potential in the Championship with Luton.

It was a quiet day for incomings at Huddersfield Town. Goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler was added to Carlos Corberan’s ranks, while attacker Adama Diakhaby left for Amiens SC and youngster Mustapha Olagunju joined Port Vale on loan.

Huddersfield Town fans, how would you rate your transfer window? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Happy with your transfer window, HTAFC fans?