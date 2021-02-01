According to a tweeted update to an earlier comment, Mike McGrath of the Telegraph says that Stoke City are on the brink of signing Manchester City forward D’Margio Wright-Phillips.

Deal almost completed ✅ — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 1, 2021

The youngster, son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandson of former Arsenal great Ian Wright, has been on the books at City since he was a youngster.

Aside from a five-month, inter-club youth loan to Blackburn Rovers, The Etihad is all that he has known from a football perspective.

The youngster with the much-storied family heritage, his cousin Bradley Wright-Phillips still plays in the MLS for SC Columbus Crew, is still only 19.

He’s managed to accrue 42 appearances for City’s Under-18s set-up – scoring eight goals and creating 15 assists. He’s also made a limited step up to the Under-23s, featuring three times and laying on one assist.

Stoke City find themselves in 10th place in the Sky Bet Championship table at present. Their 38 points puts them in a position where they are four points and goal difference from the last of the play-off places held by Bournemouth.

Obviously, the Potters looking to Manchester City and D’Margio Wright-Phillips is a move to look at bringing some impetus and attacking threat to their side.

The Potters are not toothless in attack, they have scored the 8th most goals (32) in the Championship but will be looking to consolidate that between now and the end of the season.

Bringing in the young Wright-Phillips, on a deal that McGrath says is “almost completed” would be a step towards achieving that aim.

Biographical details are derived from D’Margio Wright-Phillips player page on Transfermarkt website.