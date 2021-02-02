Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano on loan until the end of the season.

The deal went to the wire yesterday evening with links circulating just one hour before the deadline. Middlesbrough got the deal over the line just in time and Kebano will be available to take on Brentford this weekend.

Boro were looking for more attacking impetus this transfer window, and having already signed Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton and free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Kebano could provide Boro with the well-needed firepower they need to push for a play-off place.

Despite Neil Warnock’s side being in seventh position, just two points outside of the top six, they are the joint-second lowest scorers in the top half of the division.

The 28-year-old could be a useful addition to the Middlesbrough ranks. Having been a part of Scott Parker’s promotion-winning Fulham side, he has experience of the division and knows what it takes to get out of it.

He was used far more sporadically in Fulham’s Premier League campaign however, playing just five times before making the switch to Boro. Of those five appearances, four came from the substitutes bench, with his one start coming all the way back in September in the opening day defeat at home to Arsenal.

With Kebano arriving he will now be in direct competition with the likes of Bolasie, Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, Marvin Johnson, Hayden Coulson, Djed Spence and Marcus Browne. However, one player he will not be competing with is Patrick Roberts who returned to parent club Manchester City before making the move to rivals Derby County.