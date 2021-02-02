Crewe Alexandra have announced the loan signing of Middlesbrough centre-back Nathan Wood until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old joins Crewe on a short-term loan having made his full debut for Middlesbrough last January under current boss Neil Warnock.

He deputised at the back in the absence of Dael Fry who sustained a facial injury early in the first half against Blackburn Rovers last month. He played the remainder of the match, coming on in the 18th minute and returned to the starting eleven for the following game against Rotherham United.

Wood has been an unused substitute for the majority of the campaign however, with Fry, Paddy McNair, and Anfernee Dijksteel ahead of him in the pecking order. Grant Hall’s return from injury seems to be a big reason as to why Wood has been allowed to leave on loan with the summer signing fit again having been out of action since September.

The loan move means Wood will presumably be able to get regular first team football and he will join up with fellow Middlesbrough loanee Stephen Walker, who signed for Crewe earlier in the transfer window.

The Ingleby Barwick-born defender has made a total of 12 appearances for Boro since making his debut as a 16-year-old against Notts County in the Carabao Cup in August 2018. Upon doing so he became Middlesbrough’s youngest ever player.

Wood becomes Crewe’s fourth signing of the transfer window and he will be hoping to make his debut tomorrow as they take on Shrewsbury Town away from home.