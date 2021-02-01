According to a tweet from The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Huddersfield Town’s bid for Celtic starlet Armstrong Okoflex is over.

#HTAFC Huddersfield were negotiating with #Celtic for Armstrong Okoflex (18) but have pulled out of late deal — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 1, 2021

Huddersfield were said by McGrath to be looking to tie up a late move for the Bhoys starlet but that move now appears in disarray with McGrath’s tweeted news.

Armstrong Okoflex – who is he?

Armstrong Echezolachukwu Inya Oko-Flex, to give him his full name, is an 18-year-old with dual Irish-English citizenship.

Born in Dublin, he has flipped between the Republic of Ireland (Under-16s, Under-19s) and England (Under-16s, Under-17s).

He moved over to England from Irish side St. Kevins Boys in July 2013, joining Arsenal’s fabled youth set-up at an 11-year-old.

He spent five years at The Emirates before heading north of the border to Glasgow and Celtic’s Under-18s.

Okoflex has broken into the first-team picture at Parkhead and has made two SPL appearances totalling 39 minutes this season as the Bhoys face the unenviable task of watching bitter rivals Rangers romp away with the title.

Huddersfield in – move breaks down

Reading between the lines from McGrath’s tweet, there was more than passing interest from Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield.

The Terriers, says McGrath, “were negotiating ” with Celtic over 18-year-old Okoflex but have now “pulled out of late deal” and walked away.

Huddersfield are somewhat inconsistent in this season’s Championship under new head coach Carlos Corberan, formerly the Under-23s boss at Leeds United and a member of Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff.

The move for a youngster such as Okoflex could have been a move that gave them a spark to build on. He’s got great pedigree from his time at Arsenal and Celtic.

However, with less than two hours left of the window, it appears that the Terriers have let this one off the leash.

