Preston North End are finalising a deal to sign Everton attacker Anthony Gordon on loan for the remainder of the season.

Gordon, 19, was linked with all of Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth and Preston North End going into the end of this winter transfer window.

With the 11pm deadline rapidly gaining, Preston look to be in the final stages of securing Gordon on loan, beating Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth to the Englishman.

Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas tweeted earlier:

#PrestonNorthEnd are close to finalising a loan deal for Anthony Gordon from #EvertonFC, who are working on Josh King from #afcBournemouth #pnefc https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx https://t.co/uf40JFn4Gj — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) February 1, 2021

A product of the Everton youth academy, Gordon has featured three times in the Premier League this season. He made his top flight debut last season where he featured 11 times in the Premier League, proving to be an exciting prospect.

But he’s since fallen down the pecking order and that looks set to continue with Carlo Ancelotti working hard to bring in Bournemouth striker Josh King tonight.

As for Preston, it’s another shrewd piece of business in what’s been a hectic month for them. They’ve seen the likes of Ben Pearson and Ben Davies depart, going to Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively, with several names coming including Ben Whiteman from Doncaster Rovers.

As for Blackburn and Bournemouth, they’ll be disappointed to miss out. Bournemouth more so if they lose King tonight, with Jason Tindall’s side starting to come undone in the Championship recently.

Blackburn Rovers remain an attacking threat. Their blistering form in-front of goal has slowed down a touch though and Gordon would’ve given Tony Mowbray so much needed depth in the attacking department.

Everton fans will be gunning to see him in action in the second half of the season, and Preston fans hoping he can push his side further into the top half of the Championship table.