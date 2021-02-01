According to Mirror reporter James Nursey on Twitter (tweet below), all Everton and Bournemouth eyes could be focused on Josh King later tonight.

Josh King to Everton could be a goer later tonight. — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) February 1, 2021

Nursey’s tweeted comment, in which he tags in the following Express article from earlier today, adds credence to notions that King will be making the move from the south coast to Merseyside before tonight’s transfer window closes shut.

Josh King – who is he?

Norwegian striker King first came to prominence in English football with a move to Manchester United’s youth set-up in 2008 when he moved from Valerenga in his native Norway.

Unable to break into the first-team at Old Trafford, King left the Mancunians for Blackburn Rovers in early January 2013.

He was as Blackburn for two-and-a-half-years, scoring eight goals and adding 10 assists in 72 games for the Lancashire side.

His next move, in July 2015 took him to the south coast and current club Bournemouth. He’s coming to the last few months of his current deal and, should he leave, has featured in 184 games for the Cherries, scoring 53 goals and adding 19 assists.

What the Express said from earlier

The Express said earlier that Everton had made contact with Bournemouth, going as to say that the Toffees had made an “enquiry” ahead of tonight’s 11 pm deadline.

The Express themselves piggyback their story onto the back of the following tweet from the BBC’s Ian Dennis:

Everton have made an enquiry for the Bournemouth striker Josh King. No offer as yet. #EFC #AFCB — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) February 1, 2021

Whilst there is not much time left in the window, it looks as if this one could go right down to the wire. This is especially so with other noise circulating that a bid from Everton has actually been submitted.