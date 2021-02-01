Marcus Maddison looks set to leave Charlton Athletic to join Bolton Wanderers on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Charlton Athletic from Peterborough United last summer. Having proved a prolific member of the Posh side last season, he’d be gunning for a move this time last year.

He landed a loan move to Hull City. But it wouldn’t work out for Maddison in the Championship and he subsequently left Peterborough for League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

As at Hull, it’s not panned out for Maddison who’s now been left out of the last five matchday squads by Lee Bowyer, having scored just once in eight League One outings this season.

Having been linked with a move to Bolton earlier today, Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas claims that move has now gone through, but that the initial permanent deal couldn’t be negotiated and instead, Maddison will be joining on loan.

This has been completed as a loan. They were unable to agree a permanent deal.

Having been linked with so many Championship clubs last season, Maddison seemingly made a poor choice in joining Hull City. They were eventually relegated into League One but are enjoying a strong showing this time round, unlike Maddison – his form and luck have gone form bad to worse in the past year.

But a loan move to League Two strugglers Bolton Wanderers might be just what he needs to get his career back on track. He remains a player with quality and he showed everyone that only last season.

A good showing at Bolton in the second half of this season could well see him return to Charlton Athletic as a new player next summer, with Bowyer’s side hoping for another promotion into the Championship.