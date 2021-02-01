Everton have made an offer for Bournemouth striker Josh King, reports BBC’s Ian Dennis.

The 28-hear-old Bournemouth man has endured a long day of speculation. This morning, Southampton were reportedly interested in signing the Norway striker, with Fulham’s interest being reignited as well.

Now though, Everton – having been previously linked with King – have submitted an offer for the Bournemouth striker. Ian Dennis tweeted earlier today:

Everton are still pursuing Josh King of Bournemouth. They’ve now made an offer from their enquiry earlier today. Fulham also keen #EFC #FFC #AFCB — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) February 1, 2021

King having dropped down from the Premier League with Bournemouth last season was the subject of summer interest. The likes of West ham and Manchester United were keen, but Bournemouth deflected all inbound offers for the striker.

He’d remain at the club going into this Championship season and after struggles with injury he’s been limited to 12 league appearances all season, without scoring a single Championship goal.

With his contract out at the end of the season, Bournemouth always seemed likely to sell King, but they wouldn’t have expected such a rush for his signature today.

Southampton would likely have wanted King as a replacement for Danny Ings should he leave in the summer, and Fulham for Aleksandar Mitrovic who continues to misfire in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti looks to have won the race though, and he’ll be wanting King to provide some more competitive cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As for Bournemouth, seeing how King has performed in the first half of this season will leave them ruing their summer refusal to sell the striker. They’ll likely miss out on a lot of money compared to if they sold him earlier with the race now on to finalise the deal before 11pm.