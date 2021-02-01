Rotherham United have confirmed the loan signing of Lewis Wing from Championship rivals Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign with the Millers after falling down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium under Neil Warnock.

To get him some extra game time, Warnock has facilitated a temporary move to one of the boss’ former clubs.

For current Millers chief Paul Warne, it is the attack-minded player that he was looking to bring to the New York Stadium in the final days of the transfer window.

He expressed his delight at getting Wing’s signature to Rotherham’s official club website, saying: “I think he’s happy to come and play in a team that wants to play forward, run forward, create chances, shoot and play without pressure in the final third.

“I like him for many reasons – he’s got an eye for a goal and he shoots on sight which is something we need because we definitely need to add more goals.

“He’s got a real energy about him, he can take set pieces and he can play in any one of those four positions in the middle of the park. The best thing for me is that he’s got an inner drive, he’s a winner and he’s a bit of a ‘scrapper’.

“I think he can come here and play a massive part in our run-in and hopefully have a positive impact on the team and put himself in the shop window for whatever happens in his career.”

Wing joined Middlesbrough in 2017, his first move into the professional ranks after several years journeying around non-league outfits in the North East, and he has since scored 13 goals in 92 appearances.

He broke through in 2018-19 and enjoyed his best season the following year, playing a pivotal role in Jonathan Woodgate’s side last term.

But he has started just four matches in the Championship this season for Boro, and will hope a move from one end of Yorkshire to the other will revive his career.

It is also a move from one end of the division to the other, with Middlesbrough currently battling for a top six place and Rotherham struggling at the bottom end.

While Warnock’s men are just one place and two points off the top six, the Millers are currently 22nd, though they can escape the relegation zone if they can beat Derby County tomorrow night in one of their games in hand.

Wing’s signing is the second piece of business that Rotherham have done in the January window, following the loan capture of Ryan Giles from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Earlier on deadline day, striker Jamie Proctor secured a move away from the club, joining League One side Wigan Athletic on loan.