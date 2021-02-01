Ipswich Town have announced the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers teenager Luke Matheson on loan until the end of the season.

The full-back started his career at Rochdale and famously scored at Old Trafford in an EFL Cup tie against Manchester United before being signed by Wolves last January.

Matheson, who is still only 18, is the second deal that the League One side have done on deadline day following a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott.

READ: Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town eye Ipswich Town man

The England Under-18 international is yet to make a senior appearance for Wolves, but he has already played 23 times in the third tier.

He became Rochdale’s youngest ever debutant in September 2018, when he featured in an EFL Trophy tie against Bury a month before turning 16.

Matheson established himself as a Dale regular the following season, with his heroics in Manchester helping lead to a £1 million Premier League transfer.

He spent the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign back with Rochdale, and has since featured for Wolves’ Under-23 side this season.

Matheson is the fourth player Ipswich have signed in the January transfer window, with all of the moves coming in the shape of loan deals.

As well as the capture of Spurs’ Parrott, they have also signed winger Luke Thomas and attacking midfielder Josh Harrop, from Championship sides Barnsley and Preston North End respectively.

Paul Lambert’s side are currently in 11th place in the League One table, four points away from the play-off places, having taken only four points from their past five matches.