According to Sky Sports (1.2.21, 18:46), Luton Town are set to bring Stoke City winger Tom Ince in on loan for the rest of the season.

The Hatters are reportedly close to making a Deadline Day addition to their attacking ranks.

Luton Town are yet to do any business on the final day of the transfer window. However, Nathan Jones looks set to bring a familiar face to Kenilworth Road.

According to Sky Sports, Stoke City winger Tom Ince is poised to join the club on loan for the rest of the season. The report claims an agreement is close as the Potters look to offload the 29-year-old.

Michael O’Neill has used the former Liverpool starlet only seven times this season. His last appearance for Stoke came in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, in which Ince came off the bench late in the second half.

Now, it is said that the Potters’ forgotten man is set to link up with Jones for a second time.

Should Ince complete a move to Kenilworth Road, he will become the club’s second signing of the window. Former Wigan Athletic man Kal Naismith is the only man the Hatters have brought in so far.

Ince is vastly experienced at Championship level and has previously shown he can be one of the division’s most dangerous players, despite his struggle for consistency with Stoke.

In 294 Championship appearances, the Stockport-born winger has netted 77 goals and laid on 54 assists. Along the way, he has played for Blackpool, Nottingham Forest (loan), Derby County and Stoke City.

Would you welcome the signing of Ince? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome a move for Ince?