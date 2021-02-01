Bradford City are in a late pursuit of Wigan Athletic forward Oliver Crankshaw, claims The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old Wigan Athletic man is subject of late speculation with a move to Bradford City on the cards. He’s this season featured 19 times in League One and scored just the one goal, having spent time out on loan at Dundee FC last season.

Having slowly fallen out of contention in the run up to Christmas, Crankshaw has become more of a back-up player and manager Leam Richardson seems content on letting him go. Alan Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Bradford. Late sniff around Crankshaw at Wigan. Poss buy. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 1, 2021

Bradford City currently sit in 17th-place of the League Two table. After a tragic start to the season they’ve now gone eight games unbeaten in the league with Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars at the helm.

Still in need of some goals, Bradford could make a shrewd deadline day deal with Wigan Athletic should they bring in Crankshaw, in what could either be a loan deal or a permanent switch – or potentially a loan move with a view to buy.

Wigan like Bradford have relegation fears to content. They suffered an unfortunate demise from the Championship last season and have since been picked apart in the transfer market, going through a managerial change as well as an ongoing takeover saga this season.

Times are hard for Wigan Athletic but for Crankshaw, he has a good opportunity to join a side in form in Bradford City. They’ll be gunning to maintain their form and Trueman will be delighted if he can bring in Crankshaw in the final hours of the transfer window.

He remains a promising player despite an underwhelming first half of the season at Wigan, and he could yet be gearing up for Bradford City’s League Two clash at Exeter City this weekend.