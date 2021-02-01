Harrogate Town have confirmed the signing of striker Josh Andrews from Birmingham City on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old striker will spend the rest of the campaign at the League Two side, in the first move of his career.

Andrews is yet to make a professional appearance for the Blues but has featured this season in their Under-23s squad.

READ: Birmingham City hands in transfer request after move hits a standstill

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver told the official club website: “He’s been scoring goals for fun with Birmingham’s under 23s, he’s a handful and he’s reached that stage where he needs to experience first-team football.

“We operate best with a big man and quick man upfront. Injuries have meant this is a great opportunity to bring in a young lad who has a lot of promise.

“It’s his first loan which means it’s not about starting every game but adapting to the culture and learning. When Birmingham told me he’s the type of lad that’s willing to learn, it became a no brainer for us.”

Andrews, who stands at 6ft 3in tall, will wear the number 31 shirt for Harrogate, and could make his debut this weekend when they travel to Crawley Town.

The North Yorkshire side are at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle in the second half of the season, having taken only eight points from their previous 10 matches after a positive start to life as an EFL club.

They are currently 20th in the table, albeit nine points clear of the drop zone, and Weaver has been very active in the January window to guard Harrogate from any complacency.

READ: Coventry City complete permanent deal for ‘exciting prospect’ from Rochdale

Andrews, who leaves a Birmingham side in even greater peril at the bottom of the Championship just four points from the relegation places, is their seventh addition of the month, and a fifth on loan.

They have also secured temporary deals for defender Mitchell Roberts from Birmingham City, Norwich City midfielder William Hondermarck, and forwards Josh March and Josh McPake, from Forest Green Rovers and Rangers respectively.

Two players have also made permanent moves to the Envirovent Stadium, with defender Jay Williams joining from Kettering Town and midfielder Simon Power making the move from Norwich.