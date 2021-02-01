As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, striker Lukas Jutkiewicz will stay with Birmingham City amid interest from Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City.

The experienced striker was heavily linked with a move away from St Andrew’s ahead of Deadline Day. However, fresh claims have emerged clarifying his position.

Pete O’Rourke has said Jutkiewicz will be remaining with the Blues, despite interest from elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City had all been credited with interest in the 31-year-old. However, despite Sam Cosgrove’s arrival at Birmingham City, Jutkiewicz is set to remain with the club.

The former Middlesbrough and Burnley man has struggled for form in the 2020/21 campaign. Across all competitions, Jutkiewicz has managed just two goals and laid on two assists in 25 games.

A hamstring injury hindered his involvement somewhat in the early stages of the campaign. Since returning, 11 of his 20 Championship appearances have come off the bench.

Now, with Cosgrove adding competition to Aitor Karanka’s attacking ranks, Jutkiewicz will have a challenge on his hands if he wants to get back into the side.

With a Jutkiewicz deal off the cards, it awaits to be seen how the linked clubs will react. The Owls, the Rams, the Terriers and the Robins are all in the market for attacking additions but with Jutkiewicz staying put, it will be difficult to make moves with a few hours of the window remaining.

