The Sun’s Alan Nixon says Stevenage have ‘pulled of a late one’, linking the club to Derby County’s Jahmal Hector-Ingram.

The 22-year-old has made seven Championship appearances this season. The former West Ham United youngster joined up with Derby County ahead of the last campaign where he made just the one Championship outing.

This season, he’s become more of a regular under Wayne Rooney having played a part in four of Derby’s last eight fixtures. Now though, it’s most likely that he’ll be heading out on loan to Stevenage, with Alan Nixon tweeting earlier:

Stevenage pulled off a late one. Promising Derby kid Jahmal Hector-Ingram. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 1, 2021

League Two Stevenage are fending off relegation from the Football League. The club currently sit in 21st-place of the table with just four points separating them from the bottom three.

They’ve lacked goals this season having netted just 19 goals in their 24 League Two games. But they’ll be hoping that Derby’s young forward Hector-Ingram can give them the goals they need to stay in the Football League.

Hector-Ingram is a player who Derby County fans will be desperate to see in action. He’s bagged enough goals for the development squad to be in contention for Derby’s first-team but with Rooney’s side fending off relegation, the young and inexperience Hector-Ingram is no closer to taking a starting spot.

But he’s got a great opportunity with Stevenage now. The club need a boost and Hector-Ingram could give them just that, and should he score a few goals in the second half of this season then it’ll put him in good stead to return to Pride Park next season.