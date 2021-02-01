According to Sky Sports reporter Ben Ransom, Middlesbrough have agreed personal terms with free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and the winger is said to be undergoing a medical on Teesside.

Mendez-Laing most recently plied his trade at Cardiff City and worked under current Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during his time in South Wales.

The winger was released from his contract at the club with immediate effect after a ‘serious breach of contract’ in September, although no details were released. He has been looking for a club ever since and now looks to be on his way to Middlesbrough ahead of a permanent move.

The imminent arrival means Mendez-Laing will be Boro’s third signing of the January transfer window, joining Preston North End’s Darnell Fisher and Everton’s Yannick Bolasie at the club.

The 28-year-old has a wealth of experience in the EFL having played for Peterborough United, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Rochdale amongst others.

He has made 86 Championship appearances in his career, scoring 12 goals and registering 13 assists. He also knows what it takes to get out of the division, having done so during his time with Warnock at Cardiff during the 2017-18 campaign, as the Bluebirds finished second in table behind Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Boro will most likely now allow Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts to leave the club if the deal to sign Mendez-Laing is finalised before this evening’s deadline. Reports stated that the club would allow Roberts to depart if they were to sign a replacement this window.