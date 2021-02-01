888 days after his last appearance for Leeds United, Conor Shaughnessy has left Elland Road.

Leaving the Whites, Shaughnessy has headed out to League One side Rochdale.

Shaughnessy – from the walk-on to the walk away

Shaughnessy joined Leeds United in 2016, initially joining the West Yorkshire side’s Under-23s from their Reading counterparts.

He progressed from the Under-23s at Elland Road and went on to make 15 appearances for the Whites senior side – adding an assist in a 3-2 win against Ipswich in late September 2017.

His last appearance for Leeds United came on August 28, 2018 in a 2-0 Carabao Cup First Round loss to Preston North End.

Since then, the six-cap Republic of Ireland international has seen loan deal away from Elland Road at Heart of Midlothian, Mansfield Town and Burton Albion – that final loan ending in May last year.

With his contract due up, and with him not having a future at Elland Road, a move away from Leeds was the best option for all concerned.

Leaving Leeds – joining the Dale

An article on the Rochdale website gave Dale fans a chance to hear from their new defender-cum-defensive midfielder as he signed on for an 18-month stay at the club.

On joining, Shaughnessy said:

“There were a few Clubs interested, but I had a really good conversation with the manager here about the way he plays.” “I’ve watched a few games, seen the style of play, and it’s really attractive football to me. It suits me as a player and how I like to play, so it was quite an easy decision.“

That ‘easy decision’ sees the former Leeds United player move to a side in 18th position in the League One table.

That puts them in the danger-zone and their 26 points place them just four points and goals safe from the dropzone.

