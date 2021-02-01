Rochdale snap up forgotten Leeds United man 888 days after last appearance
888 days after his last appearance for Leeds United, Conor Shaughnessy has left Elland Road.
Leaving the Whites, Shaughnessy has headed out to League One side Rochdale.
Shaughnessy – from the walk-on to the walk away
Shaughnessy joined Leeds United in 2016, initially joining the West Yorkshire side’s Under-23s from their Reading counterparts.
He progressed from the Under-23s at Elland Road and went on to make 15 appearances for the Whites senior side – adding an assist in a 3-2 win against Ipswich in late September 2017.
His last appearance for Leeds United came on August 28, 2018 in a 2-0 Carabao Cup First Round loss to Preston North End.
Since then, the six-cap Republic of Ireland international has seen loan deal away from Elland Road at Heart of Midlothian, Mansfield Town and Burton Albion – that final loan ending in May last year.
With his contract due up, and with him not having a future at Elland Road, a move away from Leeds was the best option for all concerned.
Leaving Leeds – joining the Dale
An article on the Rochdale website gave Dale fans a chance to hear from their new defender-cum-defensive midfielder as he signed on for an 18-month stay at the club.
On joining, Shaughnessy said:
“There were a few Clubs interested, but I had a really good conversation with the manager here about the way he plays.”
“I’ve watched a few games, seen the style of play, and it’s really attractive football to me. It suits me as a player and how I like to play, so it was quite an easy decision.“
That ‘easy decision’ sees the former Leeds United player move to a side in 18th position in the League One table.
That puts them in the danger-zone and their 26 points place them just four points and goals safe from the dropzone.
