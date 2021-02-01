Coventry City have confirmed the signing of forward Fabio Tavares from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has been a regular fixture for the League One side and has earned a deadline-day move to the Sky Blues.

The Championship club say that Tavares, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, will initially link up with their development squad.

Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “We’re very pleased to sign Fabio and welcome him to the club.

“He is a pacy attacking player with some really promising all-round attributes and has already impressed at first-team level for Rochdale.

“He is a very exciting prospect who we look forward to working with and helping him to continue his development.”

Tavares grew up in Rochdale and joined the Crown Oil Arena club at the age of 15, signing his first professional contract in 2019.

He made his debut for the club that September, in an EFL Trophy clash against Manchester City Under-23s, and played his first League One match weeks later away at Wycombe Wanderers.

He went on to play 21 times in all competitions, scoring the first two goals of his career, in the truncated 2019-20 season, which he finished on loan at Curzon Ashton.

Tavares, who can play across the frontline, has added two more goals to his tally this season in 18 appearances for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, who are currently in 18th place in the League One table.

Dale’s deadline-day loss has been balanced by the signing of Conor Shaughnessy, who has joined from Leeds United on an 18-month.

For Coventry it is a fourth signing of the January transfer window, and a second permanent addition following the capture of Ross County full-back Josh Reid.

They have also brought two players in on loan until the end of the season, adding Leicester City midfielder Matty James and Brighton and Hove Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres to the squad.

Earlier on deadline day the Sky Blues, who are currently 17th in the Championship with a seven-point gap to the relegation zone, allowed defender Declan Drysdale to join Cambridge United on loan for the remainder of the campaign.