As per Chronicle Live, Sunderland are ‘keeping tabs’ on Crawley Town star Tom Nichols.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and his performances are rumoured to have caught the Black Cats’ attention.

Given that Sunderland are only monitoring his situation, it seems the club may be lining up a summer move for Nichols rather than a deadline-beating deal.

The League One side are said to be watching over Nichols, who has been an impressive performer this season. The former Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers man has starred for John Yems’ side, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 26 games across all competitions.

Nichols’ laid on as assist as Crawley knocked Leeds United out of the FA Cup. He also scored the Red Devils’ only goal as they were defeated by Bournemouth the following round.

With Sunderland lurking and his Crawley contract up in the summer, it will be interesting to see if Nichols makes a return to League One for next season.

Nichols was one of 11 players released by Bristol Rovers in the summer. His time at the Memorial Stadium came to an end after a disappointing stint with the club. He managed only nine goals in 117 games prior to his release.

The former Exeter City starlet also spent time in League One with Peterborough United. Nichols found the back of the net 14 times and provided six assists in 58 games at London Road.

Sunderland fans, would you welcome the signing of Nichols? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome a move for Nichols?