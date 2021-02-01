Earlier on Deadline Day, Middlesbrough had looked to be edging closer to a deal to sign Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara on a short-term loan until the end of the season.

But according to Wayne Veysey at Football Insider, the forward has since rejected the move back to the Championship in favour of a return to his native France.

Kamara is out of favour at Fulham at present. Currently down the pecking order behind the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, the forward is hoping for a move to secure regular playing time.

Middlesbrough seemed the most likely destination earlier today as Neil Warnock’s side expressed an interest. However, the move now looks to be off the cards as Kamara prefers a move to French Ligue 1 side Dijon.

The Boro boss does have plenty of strikers at his disposal at present, but given the Teessiders are the joint-second lowest scorers in the top half of the table, Warnock has addressed the need for some well-needed firepower up front.

Britt Assombalonga, Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore have all been utilised up front in rotation so far this season, but the trio were dropped at the weekend in favour of winger Yannick Bolasie playing in an unfamiliar central-striker role.

The decision to play Bolasie up front spoke volumes and despite Ashley Fletcher being close to returning from injury, the Boro boss is hoping to get a deal for a striker over the line between now and tonight’s 11pm deadline. But with Kamara opting for a different move, the club must now turn their attention to other targets.