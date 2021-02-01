According to Sky Sports (1.2.21, 17:46), Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson has landed in Glasgow ahead of a proposed move to Rangers.

The centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Dean Court throughout the transfer window. Now, it seems as though a deal is imminent.

Fellow Championship side Cardiff City were keen to deal a deal for Simpson. However, Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers are on the brink of bringing the 23-year-old to Ibrox.

As per a report from Sky Sports, the Cherries defender has landed in Scotland ahead of his Rangers switch. The two clubs have come to an agreement over the transfer, in which Simpson will link up with Steven Gerrard’s side immediately.

Simpson’s Bournemouth contract ends this summer and a pre-contract deal had been speculated. However, with a medical set to take place and a four-year deal agreed, the Weymouth-born ace’s departure looks imminent.

Now, with a matter of hours remaining before the end of the window, it awaits to be seen if Rangers can complete the formalities in time to secure the signing of Simpson.

The Bournemouth academy graduate has spent his entire career to date with the Cherries. Across all competitions, Simpson has played in 35 games for the club, netting one goal in the process.

His game time under Jason Tindall has been limited, with his last Championship appearance coming in the club’s 1-1 draw against Millwall.

