Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood Town have both been credited with an interest in Ipswich Town defender Aristote Nsiala, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent in the summer.

However, he could be set for an early departure from Portman Road over the coming hours with two fellow League One sides interested in a move for him before the transfer deadline.

Nsiala, who is 28 years old, left the Tractor Boys this time last year for a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

He joined Ipswich in 2018 and has since made 49 appearances for Paul Lambert’s men, chipping in with a single goal in that time.

The defender is experienced in the Football League and is not a bad option for either Fleetwood or Doncaster. He has previously played for the likes of Everton, Accrington Stanley, Southport, Grimsby Town, Hartlepool United and Shrewsbury Town.

He could be on the move again this month with Fleetwood and Donny potentially planning late swoops.

Ipswich have delved into the transfer market to land Troy Parrott from Tottenham Hotspur on loan, but could there be some outgoings now?

Will Nsiala leave Ipswich?