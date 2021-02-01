Wigan Athletic could make a late swoop for Rotherham United striker Jamie Proctor, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wigan. Late one for striker Procter at Rotherham is possible. Loan. Was at Newport. Joseph injured for a bit by sounds. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 1, 2021

The Latics are hoping to strike a late deal with the Championship attacker before the transfer window shuts this evening.

Proctor, who is 28 years old, would be a useful loan acquisition for the League One side and has plenty of experience in the Football League.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the New York Stadium and may be allowed to move to the DW Stadium this evening. He has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Newport County, having also had a spell away in non league at AFC Fylde in the last campaign.

Proctor has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and has had spells at Preston North End, Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town, Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United.

Wigan could do some business with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

Proctor would offer them more competition and depth to their forward line, which is needed especially if young starlet Kyle Joseph is injured. He has been linked with a move away from Wigan this month but appears to be staying until the end of the season at least.

