According to Sky Sports (1.2.21, 17:06), Rangers winger Brandon Barker is set for a loan move to Oxford United.

The U’s are reportedly pursuing a second Deadline Day loan signing after Joe Grayson joined from Blackburn Rovers.

Now, it has been claimed that former Manchester City youngster Brandon Barker is set to link up with Oxford United.

The 24-year-old attacker has struggled to nail down a spot in Steven Gerrard’s Rangers this season and the Scottish Premiership leaders will allow him to leave on loan so he can get more game time.

Should he complete a move to the Kassam Stadium, Barker will become the club’s third signing of the window. The earlier mentioned Grayson joined on loan for the rest of the season, while Irish youngster Luke McNally signed last week.

The Manchester-born Barker has been with Rangers since August 2019 but has experience of English football. The winger came through Manchester City’s youth academy, breaking into the senior picture on loan away from the club.

Barker spent time on loan in the Championship with Rotherham United and Preston North End. He featured in a combined total of 24 times for the clubs, netting three goals and laying on two assists. The former England youth international then left the Etihad Stadium to join Rangers.

In his time at Ibrox, Barker has scored three goals in 26 appearances for the club.

