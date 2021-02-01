Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Oladapo Afolayan on loan from West Ham United until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old forward came to prominence last week when he scored a goal on his Hammers debut, in their FA Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers.

He has now swapped the Premier League side for Ian Evatt’s Trotters, and will spend the rest of the campaign in League Two.

Evatt told Bolton’s official club website of his delight after securing a sixth new signing of the January transfer window.

“We are really pleased to have brought in Dapo,” he said. “He’s quick, strong and technical, and a very exciting talent that can play all along the front three.”

Evatt will hope that Afolayan can help reinvigorate their campaign, which has so far flattered to deceive with Bolton currently in 19th place in the fourth tier.

Despite that position they are still closer to the play-offs than the relegation zone, and the current nine-point margin to the top seven means that a promotion push is far from out of the question yet.

As in the summer, Bolton have been active in this window as well, albeit this time more focused on loan signings.

They had already brought in four others, with left-backs Declan John and Ben Jackson, from Championship sides Swansea City and Huddersfield Town respectively, joined by winger Zachary Elbouzedi from League One outfit Lincoln City.

Earlier today they also added Lukas Jensen to that list, with the Danish goalkeeper joining for the rest of the campaign on loan from top-flight Burnley.

They have made only secured one permanent signing in the past month, signing former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee on a free transfer.

For Afolayan this is a third loan move of his career, having signed for West Ham in 2018.

He already has experience of fourth-tier football from short spells at Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town, making 18 appearances across the two clubs.

A former Chelsea youth player, he took a long route back to the top through Toronto FC, Barnet, Tooting and Mitcham United, and Solihull Moors.