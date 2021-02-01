Barnsley have confirmed the signing of United States international striker Daryl Dike from MLS side Orlando City.

The 20-year-old has joined the Championship outfit on loan for the remainder of the season, with an option to purchase in the summer.

Dike, last year’s MLS Rookie of the Year, can play up front or on the right of the attack, and is the option up front that Reds head coach Valerien Ismael was desperate to sign.

Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy said: “Most of the club’s work was completed early in this window, but we’re ecstatic to get a player of Daryl’s calibre into the squad.

“He has had a rapid rise in his career over the last two years showing he possess a ton of talent. The club believe he will undoubtedly prove a real asset between now and May.

“It has been well documented that Valérien wanted to strengthen his forward line and in the short-term, this addition goes someway to accomplish that.

“I must thank the group at Orlando City for allowing Daryl to join us and I have no doubt that he will be a success at Oakwell.”

Dike has enjoyed a breakthrough season since making his professional debut for Orlando in last summer’s MLS is Back tournament.

In the regular season he has scored eight goals in 17 matches, as well as providing four assists.

His form led to a first call-up for the international side two months ago, and though injury robbed him then, he finally made his debut yesterday (Sunday) when the US beat Trinidad and Tobago.

He now becomes Barnsley’s third signing of the January transfer window, following early moves in two other target positions.

The Reds were quick to secure the signatures of defender Liam Kitching, from Forest Green Rovers, and Norwich City forward Carlton Morris.

Both of those players have joined on permanent deals, while Dike has the chance to earn a move by impressing in the second half of the season.

Dike, who will wear the number 10 shirt during his stay at Oakwell, will be available to make his debut for the club this weekend, when they welcome Derby County to Oakwell.

Barnsley are currently in 12th place in the Championship table, well clear of danger but six points shy of the play-offs having claimed only two points from five league matches so far in 2021.