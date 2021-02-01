Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has today been linked with a loan move to Derby County, as per journalist Tom Barclay on Twitter.

Understand there's a possibility Freddie Ladapo could go out on loan, potentially to Derby — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) February 1, 2021

However, it has turned out a move to Pride Park is not on the cards for the Millers man before the transfer deadline this evening (see tweet below).



Now told that Derby is not an option. As many have pointed out, a loan to a team in a similarly precarious position is not being entertained, understandably so. The madness of the final day… — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) February 1, 2021

Ladapo, who is 28 years old, emerged as a late target for Wayne Rooney’s side but won’t be moving to a fellow relegation rival.

The forward has impressed since joining Rotherham in 2019 from Plymouth Argyle. He scored 17 goals in all competitions for Paul Warne’s side last season to help them gain promotion to the Championship.

He has since managed five goals so far in this campaign and will be staying until the end of it despite links of a move away on deadline day today.

Prior to his move to the New York Stadium, Ladapo had previously had spells at Crystal Palace, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Southend United.



Ladapo is a key player for Rotherham and will be pivotal in their chances of avoiding the drop to League One. For Derby, their hunt for attacking reinforcements will have to be taken elsewhere with Warne’s men not interested in giving the Rams a key player.

