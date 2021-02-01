Bolton Wanderers are ‘in talks’ to sign Charlton Athletic midfielder Marcus Maddison, reports Sky Sport’s Lyall Thomas.

The Charlton Athletic man has fallen out of favour at The Valley. Having joined Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal from Peterborough United in the summer, Maddison has since made just eight League One appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side, scoring once.

He’s been a huge disappointment after what was a hailed piece of summer business form Bowyer. Now though, Maddison could be dropping down a league to join League Two outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Sky Sport’s Lyall Thomas tweeted earlier today:

Ian Evatt’s Bolton have struggled in League Two this season. The Trotters continue to fall down the Football League Pyramid and yet another drop is on the cards, with Bolton sitting just 10 points above the drop zone.

Only Harrogate, Stevenage and Barrow separate the once Premier League outfit Bolton from dropping out of the Football League. But fans will be gunning for Maddison to come in and score some goals, and keep Bolton Wanderers’ Football League status intact.

Last season in League One, Maddison proved to be one of the best creative players in the division with Peterborough United. Come January last year, he was pushing for a move out of League One and landed a loan move to Hull City, where he made seven Championship appearances and scored one goal.

A permanent move to Bolton would mark a rapid decline for Maddison – he was being tipped for some of the Championship’s bigger clubs last season but he’s not kicked on at Charlton, and Bowyer seems to want rid of him. Maddison has been left out of the last five matchday squads for Charlton Athletic, who next face Portsmouth in League One.