Stoke City are interested in Manchester City youngster D’Margio Wright-Phillips, according to the Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Potters could try and strike a late deal to lure the teenager to the Championship before the end of the transfer window. He is the son of former Manchester City and Chelsea man Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Stoke have had a busy month in terms of incomings and have signed the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rabbi Matondo, Alfie Doughty and Jack Clarke.

Their business could go down to the wire this evening with Wright-Phillips in their sights.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at City and has played for their academy sides over the past few years. He is yet to make a senior appearance for the current Premier League table toppers.

Wright-Phillips has spent time away on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a youth loan to gain experience and is now on the radar of their league rivals Stoke.

This is a story for the Potters fans to keep an eye out for between now and the 11pm transfer deadline tonight.

Michael O’Neill’s side are currently sat in 10th place in the Championship table and are four points off the Play-Offs.

