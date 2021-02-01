Derby County are poised to sign Rangers’ George Edmundson on loan, claims Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan.

Edmundson, 23, is set to leave Rangers to join Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on loan for the remainder of the Championship season.

Having struggled with injury this season, Edmundson has been limited to just the one Scottish Premiership appearance.

But the former Oldham Athletic youngster is still held in high-regards by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who was ‘hit up’ by Rooney over a possible loan move for the Englishman.

Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan tweeted earlier today:

Wayne Rooney has hit up Steven Gerrard for a favour. Rangers defender George Edmondson is heading to Derby County on loan. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) February 1, 2021

Edmundson will be Rooney’s second defensive addition of the day. He’s already used his connections to bring in Teden Mengi on loan form Manchester United, with Edmundson expected to join before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

It’ll cap what’s been a relatively good showing from Derby County in the final week of the transfer window. After this month’s antics with their ongoing takeover, unpaid wages and subsequent transfer embargo, it’s an achievement in itself that Derby are signing players.

Despite a lack of goals this season – 17 in 26 Championship games – Rooney seems most keen on bolstering his defence. Derby though having won their last three games in the Championship sit just five points above the drop zone and a run of bad form could quickly thrust them back into trouble.

Edmundson though looks a keen signing – he’ll be raring to get going at Derby after what’s been an unfortunate season for him. Up next for Derby County is a trip to Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.