Derby County have completed their first singing of the January transfer window with Teden Mengi joining on loan from Manchester United.

The 18-year-old defender, who is an England youth international, has signed for the Championship club for the remainder of the season.

It is a first signing as Rams boss for Wayne Rooney, who became full-time manager at Pride Park earlier this month.

The club have been handicapped by a transfer embargo but its lifting has allowed them to do some deadline day business, and Rooney’s first signing has come from the club where he is all-time record goalscorer.

“I’m really excited and I’m buzzing to be here,” Mengi told RamsTV. “When I first heard Derby County were interested, it was a no-brainer for me to be in the Championship against good opponents and to be playing men’s football. I am really happy to be here.”

Mengi has made one senior appearance so far for Manchester United, coming on as a substitute in a Europa League victory against Austrian side LASK Linz last summer.

He has also been an unused sub on multiple occasions in this campaign, including in the Champions League.

Mengi has been a part of the Red Devils’ Under-23 side for the past couple of seasons, a fixture in their team playing in Premier League 2.

He has also taken on professional clubs in the EFL Trophy, making six appearances in that competition.

The centre-back has regularly captained youth sides while progressing through their prestigious academy, and has been very highly regarded in international circles as well, earning caps from England at Under-15, 16, 17 and 18 level.

Rooney has made clear his intention to bring in signings before the window closes, and today he has again expressed his hope to bring in further bodies before tonight’s deadline passes.

There could be at least another two additions brought to the East Midlands before the day ends, including another central defender in the shape of George Edmundson from Rangers.

Rooney also admitted an interest in striker Lee Gregory, who is out of favour at Stoke City, while George Evans and Morgan Whittaker are expected to exit the club for Millwall and Swansea City respectively.