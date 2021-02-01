Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell refused to give anything away regarding Charlton Athletic’s links with Charlie Kirk.

The Railwaymen’s manager reiterated it was an agent getting involved in club affairs.

Artell has said, as per the Alex’s official club website: “All I will say about that is that the same agent, who tried to get involved in another deal earlier this month, is trying to get involved again. That is all I will say about it.”

Read: Swindon Town loan starlet completes move to Charlton Athletic

It is no surprise to see Kirk getting linked with a move away but Crewe will be hopeful of keeping him before the transfer window shuts this evening.

Kirk, who is 23 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks at Gresty Road and has made 188 appearances for Artell’s side so far in his career, chipping in with 30 goals and 37 assists.

He helped Crewe gain promotion from League Two last term and has adapted well to life in the third tier this season with his side pushing for an unlikely Play-Offs spot.

Read: Wycombe Wanderers to land Charlton Athletic target from Bournemouth

The Cheshire side have lost Perry Ng to Cardiff City and Harry Pickering to Blackburn Rovers this month, although the latter has returned on loan until the end of the season as part of the deal.

They won’t want to lose Kirk to Charlton now.

Will Crewe keep Kirk?