West Brom attacker Kyle Edwards is ‘poised’ to join Luton Town on loan, reports Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

The West Brom man is set to join Championship side Luton Town on loan for the remainder of the season. Edwards, 22, has made just five Premier League appearances this season and has failed to score.

Having impressed in his 26 Championship outings last season, he’s set to return to the second tier and help Luton Town in their quest for a top-half finish.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke tweeted earlier today:

Understands West Brom forward Kyle Edwards is poised to join Luton Town on loan. #WBA #ltfc #DeadlineDay https://t.co/wpmUK89cXk — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 1, 2021

Luton Town have had a relatively quiet transfer window. Rhys Norrington-Davies was the biggest loss for them having returned to Sheffield United, only to be loaned back out to Championship rivals Stoke City.

Edwards though will be a huge plus for Nathan Jones – his side have slowed down after their strong start to the season and are seemingly struggling for goals.

Edwards is a versatile midfielder and will fit into Jones’ Luton side nicely. Able to play in an attacking midfield role or even on the flanks, Edwards will give Jones some much needed depth and versatility heading into the business end of the season.

Having been a favourite of Slaven Bilic’s, Sam Allardyce’s arrival has seen Edwards fall further down the pecking order. He’s made just one FA Cup appearance since his appointment and so Edwards will be raring to get going at Luton Town.

The Hatters currently sit in 13th-place of the Championship table. They’re keeping pace in the league this season but after three consecutive losses in all competitions, and just one win in their last four Championship outings, Luton’s season could quickly turn sour if they don’t steady themselves.

Up next for them is a home clash v Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.